6 Ways to Improve Your Bedroom in 2017

Your bedroom is kind of like your sacred place right? Well, if it isn't, maybe it should be. Amongst all of your other goal setting this year, improving your bedroom should be on the list. As with all places, our environment has a huge effect on our mood and wellbeing and since you probably spend a significant amount of time in your bedroom, this is the year to really transform it. Here's how...

Make Your Bed Fit For Royalty

It's kind of like your throne right? You spend more time in your bed than almost anywhere else so this part of your room is a fabulous place to start. Begin by finding the best mattress on the market and then topping it with some beautiful and cozy sheets. Go for a comforter that is soft and breathable and get a Tempurpedic pillow that will give you the best night's sleep you can get.

Start With The Smells

Wellbeing and relaxation are strongly associated with smells. Make your room smell just how you like by using scented candles or an aromatherapy diffuser. You can change up the scents to fit your moods by using smells like lavender to calm you and scents like peppermint to feel invigorated. Try putting fresh flowers on your desk, smelling salts in your closet and some sheet spray near your bed to soothe you into sleep.

Feng Shui

This ancient Chinese art is a method that helps people harmonize themselves with their environment. The practice talks of invisible forces that bind the earth's elements and while it isn't exactly scientific, there is some power in what it teaches. If you want to live in harmony while inviting happiness, supporting health and enhancing energy, it's worth a try . There are plenty of books and articles online that will teach you how to arrange the furniture and art in your room so that it is in accordance with Feng Shui principles.

Think About Lighting

Good lighting is everything and not just in photography. Different light fixtures, colors and tones of light can have significant effects on your mood and well being. Make sure you have a way to get in as much natural light as possible but also consider bulbs and fixtures that give off warm light in the evenings. You can even try getting a Himalayan salt lamp which is said to enhance mood and remove toxins from the air.

Keep Around The Things That You Love

It's a simple idea and easy to implement; fill your room with the things that you love. If you have inspiring artwork, post cards from your friends or photos of the people you love, get them up on the walls. Whatever it is that you love, use those things to decorate your room. Don't just stick to the generic decorations at Target. Make your room uniquely YOUR space.

Keep it Un-cluttered

Keeping your space as uncluttered as possible has huge effects on your mental clarity and happiness. Don't let your stuff get a hold of you and take up unnecessary space in your life. Get rid of things that you don't use anymore and organize the rest of it, ideally out of sight.

How will you improve your space this year?

-- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.