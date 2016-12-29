SAM and BOZZY | Australian Gangster Movie | New Action Film 2017

SAM AND BOZZY

On the run after a failed mob hit, a grizzled hitman and an incompetent rookie must work together to escape the the clutches of their ruthless former employer.

In this short film, Bozzy (played by Corey Neville) has been captured by mob boss Saretti (Vincenzo Prosperi) and Sam (Ernie Crowther) raids the mansion to save his friend.

Director: Nathan Bender from 6 Brothers Pictures

Cast:

Bozzy (Corey Neville )

Sam (Ernie Crowther)

and Mob Boss Saretti (Vincenzo Prosperi)

