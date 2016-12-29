Carrie Fisher's Former Assistant Honors Her 'Extraordinary' Life In Heartfelt Tribute

Writer and director Byron Lane won't soon forget his nearly three-year stint as Carrie Fisher's personal assistant.

Lane opened up about his time with the late "Star Wars" heroine and mental health advocate in an emotional Facebook post Wednesday.

He shared on Facebook:

Her nicknames for me were Byronius and Cock Ring. She once got a text alert from weather.com saying the northern lights were gonna be big... so that night I had to book flights and the next day we were there. When Gary had to pee on a plane she took him and a wee-wee pad into the lavatory and how they worked it out is one of life's great mysteries. Most of my time with her involved me staring at her, wide-eyed and in blissful shock that one person could live a life so fully. We rode dog sleds in Canada, swam hot springs in Japan, pet koalas in Australia. That's how she lived. Extraordinary. Brilliant. Hilarious. And generous!

The post continued:

Not every assistant job is like that. I was with her for nearly 3 years. Every moment is a treasure, inspiration. I love this woman and will forever. She has been a force in my life from the moment I met her. To this day I think of her constantly. Every memory with her is bursting with color. I feel so lucky, you guys! So! Lucky! But, you know her, too. Because she was exactly the same in private as in public. Authentic. Honest. Real. A champion for mental health, veterans, feminism. She did anything for her family, loved her friends, embodied aliveness. I'll miss her so, so much.

Celebrities, fans and loved ones have flooded social media with tributes to the actress, who died Tuesday at the age of 60. Her death followed a massive heart attack aboard a Los Angeles-bound flight from London.

She was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" franchise, her mental health advocacy and her hilariously self-deprecating bestselling memoirs.

Debbie Reynolds, Hollywood icon and Fisher's mother, died of a stroke just a day after her daughter's death. She was 84.

Read Lane's moving post in its entirety below:

