Tips on Purchasing Investment Property

If you are considering purchasing investment property, there are some tips that you should consider in the process. For the average person, this type of property comes in basically two forms. One is the purchase of property for resale, and the second is the purchase of property for the purpose of being an income property. When talking about property for resale, we are talking about a relative quick turnaround from the time the property is purchased and the time it is resold. Another term for this manner of transaction is "flipping" the property. Flipping an Investment Property When buying real […]