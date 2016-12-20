Vladimir Putin's Childhood Besties Defend Their 'Petty' Pal In 'SNL' Spoof

"Saturday Night Live" poked fun at Vladimir Putin's reported personal vendetta against Hillary Clinton this weekend.

Vanessa Bayer and Fred Armisen played two of the Russian president's childhood friends, who stopped by the "Weekend Update" segment to champion their lifelong bestie amid reports he was directly responsible for his country interfering in the U.S. presidential election.

But after initially defending their "focused" and "disciplined" long-time pal, they then admitted he could be "pretty petty" - and in hushed tones recalled a series of times when he'd turned on them following what they assumed was a trivial incident.

While not directly referred to, the skit was clearly mocking reports that Putin oversaw the interference as revenge for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's 2011 call for an investigation into his country's parliamentary elections ― a reason that "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert last week dubbed as "lame."

Check it out in the clip above.

type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related Coverage + articlesList=5856304ee4b08debb789880e,58563a8fe4b03904470921f4,5853b852e4b0b3ddfd8c0f4e,5854e8b9e4b08debb7896e37

-- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.