NDTV
Russian ambassador killing: Investigators sent to Turkey by Moscow
BBC News
Moscow is sending investigators to Turkey after a policeman shot dead Russia's ambassador in Ankara. Mevlut Mert Aydintas shot Andrei Karlov as he gave a speech on Monday, apparently in protest at Russia's involvement in Aleppo. It was not clear if the ...
Turkish police have detained 6 people over the killing of the Russian ambassadorBusiness Insider
Photographer Who Captured Ambassador's Assassination Recounts ShootingNBCNews.com
Shooting of Russian ambassador highlights tense ties between Moscow and TurkeyCNBC
U.S. News & World Report -The Union Leader -Mashable -The Oakland Press
all 1,489 news articles »
Russian ambassador killing: Investigators sent to Turkey by Moscow - BBC News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Dec 20, 2016 1:46 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment