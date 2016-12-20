Samantha Bee And Glenn Beck Come Together To Fight 'Trumpism'

Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck admit they are "strange bedfellows." But the liberal "Full Frontal" host and the controversial conservative radio commenter are uniting for a common cause ― the fight against "Trumpism."

In an interview broadcast on Monday, the pair revealed what their respective audiences thought about the other. (Spoiler: It was not positive.)

Bee then explained why she was speaking with Beck, who has described Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as "cyanide," and repeatedly spoken out against president-elect Donald Trump.

"I think that our future is going to require a broad coalition of non-partisan decency," said Bee. "It's not just individual people against Donald Trump, it's all of us against 'Trumpism.' I actually think it's important to reach into places where we wouldn't normally reach."

Beck wholeheartedly agreed.

"I, as a guy who has done damage, I don't want to do any more damage," he said. "I know what I did, I helped divide, I'm willing to take that."

Check out the full interview above.

type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related Coverage + articlesList=5857dd6ce4b03904470961e3,58563a8fe4b03904470921f4,5854e8b9e4b08debb7896e37

-- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.