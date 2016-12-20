Newsvine

Gunman Who Opened Fire in Zurich Mosque Found Dead, Police Say - NBCNews.com

    Gunman Who Opened Fire in Zurich Mosque Found Dead, Police Say
    ZURICH, Switzerland - A gunman dressed in black who opened fire in the prayer hall of a mosque frequented by Somali immigrants was found dead around 300 yards away, police said early Tuesday. Image: Islamic Center in Zurich, Switzerland.
