VIDEO: Tearful Grayson Allen apologizes for another trip - NBCSports.com1

Seeded on Mon Dec 26, 2016 2:58 PM
    NBCSports.com
    VIDEO: Tearful Grayson Allen apologizes for another trip
    NBCSports.com
    While what will happen to Grayson Allen following his third tripping incident in a year remains to be seen, the Duke junior owned up to the mistake immediately following the Blue Devils' win over Elon.
