Boogie Down To This Supercut Of People Dancing In '90s Movies

Take a trip down memory lane with this supercut of iconic dance scenes from '90s movies.

Moments from 86 films - including "Pulp Fiction," "Titanic," "Toy Story," "Jerry Maguire" and "American Pie" - were synchronized to the sound of Fatboy Slim's "Praise You" in Robert Jones' uplifting clip.

"There were so many great songs to choose from but 'Praise You' and Fatboy Slim's music in general really hits the '90s nostalgia button for me," Jones wrote on YouTube on Monday.

"I worked in a music store (Blockbuster Music) from '96-'99 and wanted to choose something from that great period in my life," he added. "Hopefully this video captures some of the feels of the period for you too."

It certainly does.

Check out the full supercut above, and watch the original "Praise You" music video below:

