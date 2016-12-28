How to Keep Your Home Safe over the Holidays While Traveling

It's a wonderfully fun time of year when family and friends come together, however, it's also a time when thieves creep and crawl about waiting for you to get a little scattered and forget to lock the door, or leave an opening that they can take advantage of.

If you are planning on traveling, or leaving the home for an extended period of time, don't let the excitement of the season allow your home to become vulnerable. Don't let some bah humbug ruin your holiday.

There are a few simple things you can do to help keep your home and family safe. Here are five tips to help you do just that.



Keep your travel plans offline.

Scenario of why you don't want to post your travel plans online.

You: "I'm so excited; I'm going to Hawaii for Christmas!"

Friend 1: "I'm so happy for you, when are you going?"

You: "We leave on Friday, I can't believe it!"

Friend 1: "Well, please let me know when you get back, I have a gift for you."

You: "You bet, we get back New Year's day."

And, just like that, anyone who has access to your account knows that you will be gone for the holidays and not only when you leave, but when you come back, just from a simple exchange.

This is prime information for a thief because he will know when your house will be empty. You may want to think twice about what you share, or consider sharing your holiday excitement and photos until after you return.

If you do share, be aware that you could be letting criminals know that you're not home.



Notify a neighbor.

Even if you aren't that close with your neighbors it is ok to make them aware that you will be out of town. It is about keeping your neighborhood safe. Just the way that you want to keep your neighborhood safe, they want the same in return.

Ask the neighbor to keep an eye on your house and report any suspicious activity. Perhaps ask if they can bring your garbage and recycling bins out for you and back in the next day, or pick up your mail and newspapers while you are away.

If you have a good relationship with a neighbor, consider leaving a copy of your key in case of emergency - or at least your contact info while you're away and the phone number of someone locally who has a key.



Hide any holiday gifts.

Make sure your displays of holiday gifts are not visible to the outside world. If you plan to be away from your home for the holiday, steer away from creating a beautiful invitation for burglars by placing an abundance of wrapped gifts under the tree that can be viewed from the windows.

When you aren't home, it's easy to break through a window and grab all of your gifts.



Watch your holiday lights.

You don't want folks to know that you are not home; therefor giving the impression that your home is occupied is one of the surest ways to deter theft.

Automatic timers are a great way to help with this task. You can set your interior lights to turn on for several hours each evening - you can even set the TV to turn on as well. For your outdoor areas, if you don't already have motion-sensitive lights installed, consider installing them before you leave.



Leave your curtains in their normal position.

There are other little hints that thieves might pick up on as well, something as simple as the routine of opening and closing your curtains. If your curtains are normally left open, when you leave for vacation, it's probably best to leave them open when you are gone.

Just make sure to move any of your valuables out of sight.

The holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, as long as you stay safe during them. Be sure to take the precautions you need in order to fully enjoy the season.

The post How to Keep Your Home Safe over the Holidays While Traveling appeared first on Down Payment Assistance In Arizona.