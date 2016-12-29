The Nation
Japan's Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine
New York Times
TOKYO - Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited a Tokyo shrine that honors convicted war criminals among the nation's war dead on Thursday, drawing a rapid rebuke from neighboring South Korea. Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine came just two ...
Japan's defence minister visits Yasukuni shrine after Pearl Harbor tripReuters
After Pearl Harbor Visit, Japan Defense Minister Goes to Yasukuni ShrineWall Street Journal
Anger as Japanese minister visits 'war crimes' shrine after Pearl Harbor tripThe Guardian
Daily Mail -Asahi Shimbun -NEWS.com.au -The Japan Times
all 86 news articles »
Japan's Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine - New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:52 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment