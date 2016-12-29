Newsvine

Siegfried Matifeld

Siegfried Matifeld does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Smooth as silk. Articles: 0 Seeds: 325 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

Japan's Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine - New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Siegfried Matifeld View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:52 PM
    Discuss:


    The Nation
    Japan's Defense Minister Visits Yasukuni Shrine
    New York Times
    TOKYO - Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada visited a Tokyo shrine that honors convicted war criminals among the nation's war dead on Thursday, drawing a rapid rebuke from neighboring South Korea. Inada's visit to Yasukuni Shrine came just two ...
    Japan's defence minister visits Yasukuni shrine after Pearl Harbor tripReuters
    After Pearl Harbor Visit, Japan Defense Minister Goes to Yasukuni ShrineWall Street Journal
    Anger as Japanese minister visits 'war crimes' shrine after Pearl Harbor tripThe Guardian
    Daily Mail -Asahi Shimbun -NEWS.com.au -The Japan Times
    all 86 news articles »

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor