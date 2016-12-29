Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84; Singin' in the Rain Star Passes 1 Day After Death of Daughter Carrie Fisher - E! Online

E! Online
Debbie Reynolds Dead at 84; Singin' in the Rain Star Passes 1 Day After Death of Daughter Carrie Fisher
The actress, who became a national treasure as the star of one of the most beloved movies of all time and went on to enjoy a nearly 70-year career in film, television and theater, has died. She was 84. In confirming her death, son Todd Fisher told E ...
Singin' in the Rain Star Debbie Reynolds Dies One Day After Daughter Carrie FisherPEOPLE.com
Debbie Reynolds, who sang and danced to fame in 'Singin' in the Rain,' dies at 84Los Angeles Times
Debbie Reynolds, Mother of Carrie Fisher and Star of 'Singin' in the Rain,' Dies at 84Hollywood Reporter
