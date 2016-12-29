New York Times
Trump Takes Credit for Sprint Plan to Add 5000 Jobs in US
New York Times
President-elect Donald J. Trump said that Sprint would be adding 5,000 jobs in the United States, while OneWeb, a start-up, would be adding 3,000. By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. Photo by Kevin Hagen for The New York Times. Watch in Times Video ».
Trump takes credit for 8000 jobs, talks with ObamaWashington Post
Trump Seeks Credit for 5000 Sprint Jobs SoftBank Touted EarlierBloomberg
Trump touts previously announced Sprint, OneWeb hiring pledgesPolitico
Los Angeles Times -NPR -Wall Street Journal -The Hill
all 101 news articles »
Trump Takes Credit for Sprint Plan to Add 5000 Jobs in US - New York Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:52 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment