Newsvine

Siegfried Matifeld

Siegfried Matifeld does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Smooth as silk. Articles: 0 Seeds: 325 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

Trump Takes Credit for Sprint Plan to Add 5000 Jobs in US - New York Times

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Siegfried Matifeld View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:52 PM
    Discuss:


    New York Times
    Trump Takes Credit for Sprint Plan to Add 5000 Jobs in US
    New York Times
    President-elect Donald J. Trump said that Sprint would be adding 5,000 jobs in the United States, while OneWeb, a start-up, would be adding 3,000. By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. Photo by Kevin Hagen for The New York Times. Watch in Times Video ».
    Trump takes credit for 8000 jobs, talks with ObamaWashington Post
    Trump Seeks Credit for 5000 Sprint Jobs SoftBank Touted EarlierBloomberg
    Trump touts previously announced Sprint, OneWeb hiring pledgesPolitico
    Los Angeles Times -NPR -Wall Street Journal -The Hill
    all 101 news articles »

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor