Newsvine

Siegfried Matifeld

Siegfried Matifeld does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Smooth as silk. Articles: 0 Seeds: 300 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

With new monuments in Nevada, Utah, Obama adds to his environmental legacy - Washington Post

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Siegfried Matifeld View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:54 PM
    Discuss:


    Washington Post
    With new monuments in Nevada, Utah, Obama adds to his environmental legacy
    Washington Post
    President Obama on Wednesday created new national monuments in a sacred tribal site in southeastern Utah and in a swath of Nevada desert, after years of political fights over the fate of the areas. The designations further cement Obama's environmental ...
    Obama Names Utah, Nevada Monuments Despite GOP OppositionNBCNews.com
    Obama Designates Two New National Monuments In Nevada And UtahNPR
    Obama Designates Two New National Monuments, Protecting 1.65 Million AcresNew York Times
    Los Angeles Times -Wall Street Journal -Politico -Salt Lake Tribune
    all 106 news articles »

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor