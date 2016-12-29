Washington Post
With new monuments in Nevada, Utah, Obama adds to his environmental legacy
Washington Post
President Obama on Wednesday created new national monuments in a sacred tribal site in southeastern Utah and in a swath of Nevada desert, after years of political fights over the fate of the areas. The designations further cement Obama's environmental ...
