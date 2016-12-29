Newsvine

Siegfried Matifeld

Siegfried Matifeld does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Smooth as silk. Articles: 0 Seeds: 300 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

Steve Martin Deletes Tweet About Carrie Fisher After Backlash - Read What He Wrote - Us Weekly

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Siegfried Matifeld View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONGoogle
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:54 PM
    Discuss:


    Us Weekly
    Steve Martin Deletes Tweet About Carrie Fisher After Backlash - Read What He Wrote
    Us Weekly
    Steve Martin deleted his tweet in memory of Carrie Fisher after some followers criticized his comments as sexist. PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher's Life in Pictures and Memorable Quotes. On Tuesday, December 27, the funnyman tweeted and then deleted: "When I ...
    Inside Carrie Fisher's Revolutionary Openness About Her Mental Illness: 'She Changed the World'PEOPLE.com
    Carrie Fisher's Ex Paul Simon Pays Tribute to Her After Her Death: Inside Their Turbulent RelationshipE! Online
    Health|Carrie Fisher Put Pen and Voice in Service of 'Bipolar Pride'New York Times
    Los Angeles Times -ABC News -Daily Beast -Deadline
    all 3,943 news articles »

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor