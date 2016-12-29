Politico
What's really bugging Trump about Obama
Politico
Donald Trump can't decide whether he thinks the transition of power is going well or not. But he knows he doesn't like how much attention Barack Obama is getting and is also bothered by what Trump and his closest advisers see as an active effort to ...
The Latest: Trump says he'll write inaugural address himselfWashington Post
Obama's one last chance to do something - anything - to stop Big Money in politicsThe Hill (blog)
Trump considering privatizing some veterans care, but no formal plan yetUSA TODAY
CNN
all 1,060 news articles »
What's really bugging Trump about Obama - Politico
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:56 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment