Celebrities React To Debbie Reynolds' Heartbreaking Death

2016 has claimed yet another incredible force in Hollywood.

Debbie Reynolds, the iconic actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, died on Wednesday, just one day after her beloved daughter. She was 84.

Fisher died Tuesday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a plane last week. She leaves behind her beautiful daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

"She wanted to be with Carrie," Reynolds' son Todd told Variety, confirming his mother's death.

Celebrities flocked to Twitter to share their tributes, thoughts and condolences, reacting to the tragic turn of events for the family.

See some of the touching tributes below:

This. Just this devastatingly moving photograph. Just this. pic.twitter.com/PKTT7gPbBI

- Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 29, 2016

My heart goes out to the Fisher/Reynolds family right now. Awful loss. Debbie Reynolds was a legend & I can only hope she's with Carrie now

- Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) December 29, 2016

For Carrie and Debbie

✨ ✨

My thoughts and love are with their family. pic.twitter.com/2fLWu3a9Sg

- Brie Larson (@brielarson) December 29, 2016

"I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." -Debbie Reynolds told Todd Fisher (Carrie's brother) earlier this morning. :(

- Carrie Fisher's Dog (@Gary_TheDog) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love.

- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

Carrie would've LOVED this Tweet and, maybe through you, she sent it? https://t.co/lJijTeghL2

- Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 29, 2016

Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died. She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie pic.twitter.com/P85OVsMBUt

- Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie.

- Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend.

- Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

Dear Debbie Reynolds, I totally get it. Hug her so tight for all of us.

- Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2016

wow...... this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go...... pic.twitter.com/WX7vN63x0k

- Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 29, 2016

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds

- Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

Everybody hug your family & watch "Postcards From The Edge" tonight. ❤️❤️❤️

- Ross Mathews (@helloross) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, a legend and my movie mom. I can't believe this happened one day after Carrie. My heart goes out to Billie.

- Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 29, 2016

One of THE GREATEST BITS OF CINEMA EVER. https://t.co/3unXfhcHf8

- Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.

We will always speak your name

Love you, Debbie Allen

- Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016

The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds

- Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher

- rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.

- William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

I'll always cherish our dances together...#RIP #Icon #DebbieReynolds pic.twitter.com/3c6WEsz2sM

- Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) December 29, 2016

Lord, Debbie and Carrie. RIP 2016 has seen a lot of sadness. Prayers for their families & so many others affected by loss.

- octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) December 29, 2016

There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she's with her daughter now. https://t.co/G3pcQCoViK

- George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 29, 2016

Wow wow wow. Peace and love to everyone tonight. https://t.co/Ofth8UVJzi

- Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) December 29, 2016

Incredible https://t.co/v13aOCB8i7

- Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) December 29, 2016

