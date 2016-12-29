Brother Of JonBenet Ramsey Sues CBS For $750 Million Over Series - CBS Local

CBS Local
DENVER (AP) - The older brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for $750 million, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister two decades ago. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday ...
