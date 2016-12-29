Newsvine

Brother Of JonBenet Ramsey Sues CBS For $750 Million Over Series - CBS Local

    Brother Of JonBenet Ramsey Sues CBS For $750 Million Over Series
    DENVER (AP) - The older brother of JonBenet Ramsey is suing CBS and others for $750 million, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series that concluded he killed his 6-year-old sister two decades ago. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday ...
    Burke Ramsey, JonBenét's brother, sues CBS in $750 million slander suitThe Denver Post
    JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Burke Files $750 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against CBSE! Online
    Burke Ramsey Sues CBS and Several Experts for $750 Million Over JonBenét SeriesPEOPLE.com
