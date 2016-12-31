Newsvine

Siegfried Matifeld

Siegfried Matifeld does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Smooth as silk. Articles: 0 Seeds: 327 Comments: 0 Since: Nov 2016

How To Avoid Talking To People, As Told In 2 Genius Comics

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Siegfried Matifeld View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Huffington Post
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:54 PM
    Discuss:

    Engaging in small talk sends plenty of people ― and introverts especially ― into panic mode. For others, small talk just feels shallow and aimless, like so:

    In the College Humor comics below, illustrator A.C. Stuart gives us a fail-proof defense against dreaded stop and chat:

    Problem. Solved.

    Head to Stuart's Facebook page for more illustrations. 

    type=type=RelatedArticlesblockTitle=Related Stories + articlesList=57d98189e4b09d7a6880f398,5859a884e4b0d9a594565490,57fbc379e4b0b6a430344833,58247666e4b0334571e0a79c

    -- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor