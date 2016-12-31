Newsvine

Knotts Berry Farm ride traps 18 people 125 feet in the air, firefighters say - CBS News

    CBS News
    Knotts Berry Farm ride traps 18 people 125 feet in the air, firefighters say
    CBS News
    Last Updated Dec 31, 2016 12:33 AM EST. BUENA PARK -- Firefighters were slowly lowering 18 people from an amusement park ride stuck 100 feet in the air for more than five hours Friday night at Southern California's Knott's Berry Farm, officials said.
