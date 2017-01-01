Why no other shot gives us what Wheatgrass does - 11 interesting facts we never knew!

It's the only thing like it on Earth, that we can drink one shot glass of one ounce liquid and get over 100 minerals, plus 2.5 pounds of green vegetables. For such a high dose of nutrition so quickly and fresh, it's surprising that not more people are drinking wheatgrass.

Here are some benefits that will you get you ready to drink wheatgrass every day this week for New York City Wheatgrass Week January 2nd-6th.

11 Benefits of Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass is like a natural energy drink that is fresh, raw, and organic. It is full of vitamins and nutrients that provide your body with what it needs to be completely healthy and heal itself.

1) Extremely high in chlorophyll which a lot of us already knew, but what I found was particularly interesting is that chlorophyll has a similar chemical composition as hemoglobin; a red protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood of vertebrates, the backbone or spine. This is why so many cancer patients start drinking wheatgrass.

2) Higher antioxidant dosage than typical vegetables- Some of the phytonutrients include antioxidants which can illuminate free radicals that damage our body's tissues. A study suggests (Phytother. Res. 20, 2006) wheatgrass contains higher antioxidant levels than typical vegetables.

3) Improves mental health and clarity. Helps to clear brain fog and is a helpful treatment for depression and anxiety. How can we not feel better after drinking a wheatgrass shot?

4) Improves the immune system, and when the immune system is supported we have a better chance of healing what is causing us stress, pain and suffering.

5) Assists in weight loss. When we get the nutrition we need daily we tend to not crave junk foods making it easier to lose weight.

6) Vitamins including C, as much as citrus fruits. Vitamin A, As much as dark green lettuce or carrots.

7) Minerals including Calcium, Iron, Potassium, Magnesium, Selenium, Zinc.

8) Essential Amino Acids - "The building blocks of proteins". I never knew wheatgrass had amino acids which make up a large proportion of our cells, muscles and tissue, meaning they carry out many important bodily functions, such as giving cells their structure.

9) "Live" Enzymes - Enzymes carry out many bodily functions including helping with good digestion and keeping the gut clean.

10) Glucose - The simple sugar. This accounts for wheatgrass's naturally sweet taste. This is a safe and healthy sugar which can easily be used by the body and provide instant energy. When we consume natural sugars it fulfills our body to not feel deprived so we don't crave refined sugars and sweeteners which can be life changing for someone who is addicted to eating junk foods and wants to break this cycle and shed excess weight that holds people back.

11) Thousands of phytonutrients (plant nutrients) only found in raw produce. Not just hundreds, but thousands which help to protect vitality in the body. Ever noticed how someone who does wheatgrass naturally glows and has a more vibrant energy?

Other benefits of drinking wheatgrass include increase in Energy, Strength and Focus, Feeling More Alert & Awake, Has Anti-aging effect, Increases Work Out, protects Against Cancer-Causing Chemicals, Rids the Body of Toxins (like Heavy Metals), Stabilizes Blood Sugar Levels & Alkalinity, Improve Fertility, Improve Digestion, Ease Pain, Aid Nearly Every Body System.

"Wheatgrass is to an adult as mothers milk is to an infant" - Harley Matsil. Mothers milk consists of about 85% water and 15% every nutrient needed to sustain an infant. Wheatgrass is similar in its nutritional composition in that it is majority water and a smaller percentage of almost every known vitamin and nutrient an adult needs.

Spirituality of Wheatgrass

Whether you are "religious" or not, Biblically wheatgrass is talked about throughout scriptures which is interesting just to point out. People are always immediately magnetically drawn to the wheatgrass, stroking it with their hands and face, showing the spiritual power within it. On page one of the bible it says, "And God said, "Let Us make man in Our image, according to Our likeness. Then God said, I have given you every grass bearing seed, which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed; to you it shall be for food." When god created man he created him to eat grass and fruit. That is according to page one of the bible.

Harley Matsil, the CEO of Perfect Foods, the largest wheatgrass growers in the world, also believes you journey bringing wheatgrass to New York was guided through spirituality. "There have been so many seemingly insurmountable obstacles to bring wheatgrass and sprouts to the masses the only explanation is that I was guided by something bigger. My purpose on earth was to grow wheatgrass, educate and save lives. Now my children will carry on my mission."

Personal Healing Stories and Science about wheatgrass

There are stories of people who used wheatgrass to help fight and prevent disease including arthritis, lymphatic and bone cancer.

Despite the countless anecdotes of wheatgrass aiding in recovery for cancer, arthritis, diabetes, digestive problems, infertility and more, there are many scientific studies that support this as well. Scientific studies were performed that suggested wheatgrass helps in ulcerative colitis, improve toxicity from chemotherapy in breast cancer patients, reducing requirements for blood transfusions and many more.

However, the only way to find out about the miraculous energy boost and healing benefits of wheatgrass is to try it every day for 5 days straight so the wheatgrass can properly penetrate into your cells. That's why the "Green Shot Challenge" was created, and people will be using the hashtag this week #GreenShotChallenge to kick off the new year in the healthiest greenest way possible.

This week January 2nd-6th is a momentous one in NYC because it is Wheatgrass Week. I am looking forward to starting the New Year with this Green Shot Challenge, and drinking a fresh Wheatgrass shot daily. I'm posting my shot each day to promote health in NYC for 2017! It is the healthiest way to detox and kick start the New Year with ultimate health! I am also excited that I have already enjoyed a shot with juicing legend Joe Cross and yoga superstar Koya Webb, as well as 50 Cent and Styles P taking on the challenge all together!

The idea is to drink wheatgrass every day for 5 days so you can give it a chance and start to feel the benefits.Many people are skeptical of wheatgrass but as the mother of wheatgrass, Ann Wigmore, said, "If you want to know what wheatgrass does put down your books and try it for a few days. Then you'll know." I agree, you have to try it for yourself. Take on the challenge of drinking it once per day for 5 days and experience the results for yourself.

Wheatgrass week was designed by Rebecca Matsil the daughter prodigy of Harley, founder of Perfect Foods, Inc. who brought wheatgrass to the East Coast in the 80's (1982) before there was a health industry. "Our mission is to inspire New Yorkers to start their journey towards personal growth, health and happiness and we believe nurturing your body with wheatgrass is the first step."

Perfect Foods Inc supply wheatgrass to organic shops all over New York City and their shots are know as "The Green Shot". Their wheatgrass is local, organic and with extraordinarily composted soil. Their mission is to get wheatgrass and sprouts to the masses so join them in this challenge!

Questions/Concerns about Wheatgrass

How do I find wheatgrass?

The best way to find it is at your local juice bar. Just ask for a shot of wheatgrass. To find a local juice bar that carry's The Green Shot greenshotchallenge.com/locations

Can I use powders pills or bottles?

It's better to go fresh when it comes to wheatgrass, having a fresh shot. It may also come powdered, bottled and in pills form, even frozen. The reason wheatgrass is so incredible for your body is because it is a fresh cut and juiced with live enzymes and nutrients that aid in indigestion and healing. Powdered products are often have the nutritional value of dried grass (hay) and are not a supplement for wheatgrass. If the goal with wheatgrass is to get it's full nutrients it is important to drink it fresh or frozen (not pasteurized). To start drinking wheatgrass it recommended to buy fresh shots at the juice bar, buy trays and a Green Queen Juicer to juice it at home, or buy our frozen wheatgrass juice.

How do I drink it?

It is best to start off with just 1 shot a day and then work your way up to 2 shots in the morning and 2 shots in the afternoon. Many people prefer to have it on an empty stomach but the experience is different for each individual.

Is it Gluten Free and Organic?

Yes and Yes. My main concern with wheatgrass was, is it full of gluten since it's called 'wheat' grass? It's not, it's the sprout before it becomes wheat, and it contains no wheat whatsoever. It is said to be the healthiest thing on Earth we can do for our body in less than 10 seconds.

NYC Wheatgrass Week is about bringing attention to holistic health and truth in a time that we are desperately looking for answers. This is the first NYC Wheatgrass Week but Perfect Foods will be holding another City Wide #GreenShotChallenge May 2-6 2017. We're all in this together, one city one love.

Join me! Ready to try it?

Website:

800wheatgrass.com

Phone: 845-651-2012

Locations to take the challenge: greenshotchallenge.com/locations All over NYC include Juice Press, The Health Nuts, Freshark, Butchers Daughters and Yorganic.

