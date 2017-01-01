The Only Times Square Live Stream You'll Need On New Year's Eve

Nearly 2 million people will ring in the new year standing in a relatively balmy Times Square on Saturday night, as countless others all over the world watch from afar.

The Times Square Alliance will stream a live webcast of the festivities from 6 p.m. Eastern until 12:15 a.m as host Jonathan Bennet of "Mean Girls" fame chats with guests and revelers to mark the end of 2016. Silento, Gloria Estefan and Gavin DeGraw are among the entertainers scheduled to perform.

This year's New Year's Eve ball, designed around the theme "The Gift of Kindness," is 12 feet in diameter and will sparkle with more than 2,000 Waterford crystal triangles. It'll make the quick descent from the top of One Times Square in the last minute of the year, setting off a fireworks display and the famed hurricane of confetti.

Watch the feed above, which will feature a 10-second countdown at the top of every hour until the ultimate event at midnight.

-- This feed and its contents are the property of The Huffington Post, and use is subject to our terms. It may be used for personal consumption, but may not be distributed on a website.